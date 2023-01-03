Take a look at the TOP 10 areas in Northampton with the most complaints about landlords

‘Unfortunately, there are some who cast a negative light on the whole industry’

New data has revealed the top 10 areas for complaints about landlords and letting agents in Northampton in 2022.

This newspaper submitted a freedom of information request to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) asking where in town had the highest rates of complaints about landlords and lettings agents.

Between January 1 and November 30 2022, WNC received a total of 539 complaints from unhappy tenants.

Reasons for complaints included condition of property, possible unlicensed HMO, vacant properties, illegal evictions/harassment, and a lack of redress scheme membership for agents.

Despite the complaints, no landlords or letting agents were prosecuted between January 1 and November 30. However, 10 landlords and/or letting agents were fined in the same time period.

WNC’s cabinet member for housing, councillor Adam Brown said: “There are some exemplary landlords across our area who provide first rate accommodation and respond well to their tenants’ needs. Unfortunately, there are some who cast a negative light on the whole industry, and we will always follow up on complaints and enforce where conditions are found to be below the expected standard.”

Take a look through our gallery to see the top 10 areas with the dodgiest landlords and lettings agents in town.

1. Castle ward 98 complaints about landlords and letting agents Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. St Georges ward 81 complaints about landlords and letting agents Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Abington and Phippsville ward 72 complaints about landlords and letting agents Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Delapre and Rushmere ward 47 complaints about landlords and letting agents Photo: Google Photo Sales