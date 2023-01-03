News you can trust since 1931
Top 10 areas in Northampton for complaints about landlords in 2022

Take a look at the TOP 10 areas in Northampton with the most complaints about landlords

‘Unfortunately, there are some who cast a negative light on the whole industry’

By Logan MacLeod
15 minutes ago

New data has revealed the top 10 areas for complaints about landlords and letting agents in Northampton in 2022.

This newspaper submitted a freedom of information request to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) asking where in town had the highest rates of complaints about landlords and lettings agents.

Between January 1 and November 30 2022, WNC received a total of 539 complaints from unhappy tenants.

Reasons for complaints included condition of property, possible unlicensed HMO, vacant properties, illegal evictions/harassment, and a lack of redress scheme membership for agents.

Despite the complaints, no landlords or letting agents were prosecuted between January 1 and November 30. However, 10 landlords and/or letting agents were fined in the same time period.

WNC’s cabinet member for housing, councillor Adam Brown said: “There are some exemplary landlords across our area who provide first rate accommodation and respond well to their tenants’ needs. Unfortunately, there are some who cast a negative light on the whole industry, and we will always follow up on complaints and enforce where conditions are found to be below the expected standard.”

Take a look through our gallery to see the top 10 areas with the dodgiest landlords and lettings agents in town.

1. Castle ward

98 complaints about landlords and letting agents

Photo: Google

2. St Georges ward

81 complaints about landlords and letting agents

Photo: Google

3. Abington and Phippsville ward

72 complaints about landlords and letting agents

Photo: Google

4. Delapre and Rushmere ward

47 complaints about landlords and letting agents

Photo: Google

