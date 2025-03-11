Take a look at latest drone footage of a controversial £54.5 million road set to open soon in Northampton

Take a look at latest drone footage of a controversial £54.5 million relief road set to open soon in Northampton.

In autumn 2024, Persimmon Homes started works on the final phase of the North West Relief Road (NWRR), which runs from the Windhover pub in Kingsthorpe through to New Sandy Lane next to Harlestone Firs.

Drone pilot Richard Wilkinson has this month (March) captured latest footage of how the road is looking, from the Kingsthorpe side, ahead of its opening to motorists in summer.

Works started on the road in March 2022. Phase one of the scheme, from the A428 to a roundabout near Grange Farm, just south of the railway line, was built by developers of Dallington Grange, Persimmon Homes.

Drone footage of the NWRR from the Kingsthorpe side, going towards Harlestone Firs. Credit: Paul Wilkinson

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) built the next section of road across the railway line, which was completed in July 2024. WNC voted to take out a £20 million loan in December 2021 to cover more than one-third of the bill following a shortfall in funding.

And now, the final section, which runs through part of Harlestone Firs where 1,800 trees were felled to make way for it, will be completed this summer and subsequently opened to motorists.

A Persimmon Homes spokeswoman said: “We're pleased to say that the works have progressed well with the final section of the NWRR. We currently anticipate the road being fully complete and open this summer.”

In partnership with David Wilson Homes, Persimmon is also building 3,000 new homes on Dallington Fields.

Cllr Phil Larratt, in charge of Highways at WNC, previously said: “Once completed, it will create an unbroken link across the western side of Northampton between the A508 and the A4500. Its aim is to accommodate housing growth at Dallington Fields, reduce congestion on overcrowded roads through nearby villages and parts of Northampton, while improving road connectivity.”

However, Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe North ward) has said previously, as well as other critics, that he is not convinced the road will provide any relief at all.

Councillor Rumens said: “Though I am not convinced the NWRR will provide any relief to Kingsthorpe – in my view, it is merely an access road for housing – we now need to see this project completed in full as soon as possible. We can’t have a road to nowhere.

“More fundamentally, we need to continue on the pathway to getting a proper orbital road built, most likely connecting the area near J16 of the M1 with the A43 around Moulton/Sywell.

“Northampton needs a proper orbital road system, and until it has one, our potential for economic growth will be held back, and both road users and others in Kingsthorpe and beyond will continue to suffer from increased pollution, congestion, and journey times.”