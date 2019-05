As part of a bid for a £25 million share of a Government high streets regeneration fund - Northampton has drawn up a bid showing how the money could be used. The wide-ranging plans going on display at the University of Northampton's Learning Hub between 10.30am and 2pm today propose drastic changes from Drapery through to St Giles Street. So let's take a look at them in more detail.

1. No buses in the Drapery Northampton Forward is proposing that buses no longer stop in Drapery. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Gold Street and Marefair A facelift would be given to the shop fronts in Drapery and Marefair. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Greyfriars park plans A large linear park would cover what is currently a four-acre patch of rubble on the former bus depot site. Traffic currently running along Greyfriars would be re-routed. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Marefair crossing Currently, the busy six-lane crossing from Sol Central to the base of Gold Street serves as a hard border between the town centre and the train station. The proposals suggested calming Marefair traffic and making the crossing more pedestrian-friendly. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more