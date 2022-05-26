West Nothamptonshire Labour group leader Wendy Russell has ravaged Boris Johnson over his Partygate apology.

The Daventry councillor, who leads the opposition group on West Northamptonshire Council, labelled the Prime Minister a "disgrace to our country."

Councillor Russell's rant on Twitter followed publication of the Sue Gray report which delivered a damning report into a booze culture at No 10 with drunken gatherings which Covid-19 restrictions were in force.

She said: "Many of us worked through the lockdown adhering to the rules.

"Pulling together to help family and neighbours. Going to work, coming straight home, stopping to buy food, essentials, wearing masks, not seeing family and friends and definitely not having drunken parties at work.

"We did not go to work and end the day with drunken parties, bullying staff and security."

And in a direct message to the PM, she added: "You are a disgrace to our country. The lies you’ve told over and over are unforgivable. Do the decent thing and resign."

Cllr Russell also monstered Daventry MP's Chris Heaton-Harris' defence of the PM.

Mr Heaton-Harris, the government chief whip, tweeted: "The Sue Gray report has been published and the PM has apologised.

“There are many issues our country faces and Parliament needs to look outwards and address those.

"Our PM is a man who has consistently got the big calls right and will continue to do so."

Cllr Russell responded: "So you think have a compulsive liar who breaks the rules whilst the rest of us are not seeing friends and loved ones should be forgiven?"

Click HERE to read the Sue Gray report in full

Mr Johnson insisted he was oblivious to a culture of excessive drinking and partying in Downing Street during lockdown, despite the damning report published on Wednesday that says there were "failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office" for which "the senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility."

It set out details of 15 events where officials spilled red wine on walls of No 10, vomited, got into a fight, used a karaoke machine, and continued festivities until 4am while the country was subject to strict curbs on socialising.

In a series of statements, the PM said he had attended “work events” to boost morale.

Gatherings investigated by Ms Gray between May 2020 and April 2021 included one on November 13 that Mr Johnson initially told the Commons had not taken place.

Labour MP Catherine West asked the PM in December last year: “Will the Prime Minister tell the House whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November?”

The PM said: "No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times."

Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied knowingly misleading Parliament over the issue.

In January, Northampton North MP Michael Ellis fended off furious questions over whether Mr Johnson had attended any parties and what he knew by repeatedly referring to ongoing investigations by Ms Gray and the Met Police — who later issued the PM with a lockdown fine.