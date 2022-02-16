There is still no confirmation as to when hours of Northampton' s controversial 24/7 bus lane will officially be changed, despite the camera having already been switched off.

Following a public outcry with the scheme in Weedon Road and St James' Road, a decision was made on December 7 at a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) cabinet meeting to revert the bus lane's operational times to 7.30am to 9.30am.

The bus lane's camera, which was called a 'cash cow' by many motorists due to its location, was switched off on December 14.

The bus lane and camera in St James' Road

Councillor Phil Larratt described the camera as "setting motorists up to fail."

But despite the cabinet's decision in December, signage is still up along the Weedon Road and St James' advertising a 24/7 bus lane.

According to council papers, the switch to 7.30am to 9.30am was due to take about eight weeks to complete. That time has now expired.

The Chronicle & Echo asked WNC whether the new times were in effect and, if not, when would they be introduced.

A WNC spokeswoman responded saying: "The bus lane camera was switched off on December 14 following the decision made by cabinet and we are currently following the statutory process to amend the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which will enable the times of use for the bus lane to change."

Once the TRO is made, the signage will be changed and the new hours of operation would come into effect. But there is no date as to when this might happen.