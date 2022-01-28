The son of a Northampton man who is in £7,000 debt after driving in a controversial 24/7 bus lane in Northampton has spoken out.

The 20-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says watching his 50-year-old father struggle to put food on the table has 'hit him hard'.

The Chronicle & Echo reported on the father's shocking story back in October.

The 24/7 bus lane and enforcement camera has been scrapped by WNC

What happened?

The 50-year-old father was caught driving in the controversial St James' Road bus lane just outside Westbridge Garage last year.

When his fines came in the post he believed they were a scam. He also struggles to read English, which compounded the issue.

Far Cotton councillor Julie Davenport has been fighting West Northamptonshire Council to overturn the fines ever since.

She told the Chron back in October: "He kept getting fines in the post and people said it must be a scam. He didn’t pay them. He ignored the fines because of it. It wasn’t until his car was taken away by enforcement that he realised how serious a situation he was in.

"I think it's really sad that he has got into this position and there is no way for him to get out of it because he can't afford it.

"I have taken everything to the council and they said 'get a solicitor', but he can't afford that, he can barely afford to eat."

The man, who is currently on Universal Credit, has been put on a payment plan by the council which will see him pay £40 a month back for 15 years. He will be 65 by the time it is settled.

The 20-year-old student explained what the situation has been like to deal with.

He said: "It's hit me hard, the struggle he goes through and how hard he is trying. It's like he goes one step forward and ten steps back. At his age he shouldn't be going through this. It's not fair. The council don't take these factors into consideration. It's ruthless. They just see names on paper and go after the money.

"It's hard on the whole family. I feel the pain and I can't do anything at this moment. It's another thing in my head.

"He is the only breadwinner in the family. He's really stressed trying to juggle everything - looking for a job and paying the bills. There has been no sympathy from the council. The council is supposed to help us and look after us.

"We have been nothing but good people in this community. What have we got back from them?"

The man now believes the council 'can't back down' and offer the family a refund.

He said: "We have just come out of one of the worst pandemics in history and they are doing this? I want the council to show some sympathy and humanity. A little bit of human decency.

"I feel they can't back down. The council is apologising but still taking the money.

"My dad is going to be paying this for the rest of his life. People in authority are there to help you, but they have put us in a horrible position. They don't care about our struggles.

"I want the council to actually help their people instead of thinking about its own gains."

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.

In response to the original story in October, a council spokesman said: “We advise anyone who receives a PCN to follow the instructions on the notice if they wish to appeal. For every PCN there are three notices issued before the case is escalated. There is more information on the Council’s website - www.westnorthants.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-transport.”

Bus lane

Nearly 3,000 people voted in a public consultation about what should happen to the bus lane and camera.

Following the consultation, the council scrapped the bus lane and switched the enforcement camera off in December, admitting it had made a mistake with its location.

Around £800,000 was pocketed by the council from motorists entering the bus lane.