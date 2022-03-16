SIX discarded needles associated with heroin use found by 'disgusted' parent at Northampton park

Multiple needles - associated with heroin and other hard drugs use - were found by a concerned parent at a Northampton park at the weekend.

The mother, who wishes not to be named, said she was with her children at Briar Hill Park on Saturday (March 12), near the football pitches, when she came across SIX used needles discarded on the floor.

The woman said: "I'm disgusted, this is our local open space. It just goes to show I cannot take my children here. I have messaged councillor Julie Davenport and reported it to the council."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The used needles found at Briar Hill park

Councillor Davenport, of the Far Cotton ward, said the council is supposed to collect glass and needles within two hours of it being reported.

The councillor said: "It is a sad reflection of our society today and we need to educate our young people to never go near or touch a needle.

"They know about stranger danger and they also need to know about the danger of needles (especially with AIDS, HIV). I'm not sure whether schools teach this but because we can never eradicate every danger, warnings should be given to young people."