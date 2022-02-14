Single mum, 23, slams council housing provider over RAT INFESTATION in her Northampton home

A 23-year-old single mum from Northampton is calling on the local authority to fix a rat infestation at her council house.

Jordanne Lynch, who lives in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe with her two-year-old son, wants Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) to pay for an exterminator to kill the rodents and fix holes in her home.

However, NPH said it has explained to Jordanne that 'resolving issues with pests is the resident’s responsibility'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drayton Walk in Kingsthorpe.

Jordanne said: "It's horrible. They are taking all the food. They are in my two-year-old son's room while he's asleep, I've found rat poo in his bed. They seem to be getting everywhere.

"There are multiple holes in the walls where they can get in from and we are right next to communal bins, which are disgusting and always left in a state.

"I’ve brought this up with NPH but it is refusing to help. NPH said the rats were inside the property and that it would only deal with it if they were on the outside of the property.

"The biggest problem is how the rats get into the house - through the holes in the property.

"NPH just won't do anything. We were told to get an exterminator out but we can't afford one. I’m a young single mum who can’t afford to fix this problem. I just want the issue sorted."

Nicky McKenzie, assistant director for housing at NPH said she has spoken with Ms Lynch a number of times about the problems she is having.

Ms McKenzie said: "We understand the distress this is causing her. However, we have explained that resolving issues with pests is the resident’s responsibility, as outlined in our tenancy agreements and on our website.

"We haven’t been made aware of any holes or repairs needed to the structure or exterior of the property, but we will visit Ms Lynch to investigate any concerns she has about the structure of her home.