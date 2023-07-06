News you can trust since 1931
Silverstone: Plans set for approval to build go-kart track at 'world-class' venue near Northampton

“This project has been many years in the making.”
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

Exciting plans to build a go-karting track for public use at Silverstone Circuit racetrack are set to be approved.

Proposals to build the four-track go-karting site on hardstanding land in the centre of Silverstone Circuit are set to be approved by West Northants Council at a planning committee meeting tonight (July 6).

The applicant, BRDC / Silverstone Circuits Ltd, said in planning papers that the proposals are in line with Silverstone’s aspirations to establish a ‘world-class motorsport venue’.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like once complete
An artist's impression of what the site could look like once complete
Planning papers say: “The proposals for the karting are a long-term wish of the circuit to provide facilities for young drivers and to support the motorsport industry for the future.

"The project is to provide a new karting facility, which can be subdivided and split into three / four circuits. The core activity being leisure, corporate and event racing.

“This project has been many years in the making and is an aspiration to support and enhance the track provision.”

Planning papers say the karting site is located on an existing hardstanding in the central area, which is utilised during events for the Formula 1 Fan Zone, Classics Fan Zone and other temporary structures; it houses the old historic track, which will be reutilised as part of the karting facilities, the stage location and an existing technical and paddock area.

The circuit will be made up of three or four tracks, according to plans
A two-storey building will be located on the site to support the facilities. This will include the Timing and Race Control, as well as meet and greet for visitors to the karting facility.

“The facilities will complement the activities which take place at Silverstone,” a Silverstone Circuit Ltd spokesman added.

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton started off his career driving around go-kart tracks in Hertfordshire when he was just a child.

This weekend Hamilton will be racing at Silverstone Circuit as part of the Mercedes team at the British Grand Prix, which brings thousands to Northants every year.

Northamptonshire Police is warning that there will be a “ring of steel” around the circuit after five Just Stop Oil protesters entered the tracks last year.

