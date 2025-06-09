Share your views on proposed locations for family support in West Northants

Tell us your news

Families are being invited to have their say on additional family hub locations across the area, as part of a survey delivered by West Northants Council (WNC).

As part of WNC’s ongoing commitment to supporting families and giving children and young people the best possible start in life, the Council is planning to expand its network of Family Hubs. These Hubs are designed as welcoming, one-stop shops where families can easily access a wide range of services, advice, and support — from pregnancy through to age 19 (or up to 25 for young people with additional needs).

Following the successful opening of the first Family Hub in Towcester earlier this year, plans are now underway to open additional sites in Daventry and Northampton town centre, along with several smaller locations across West Northamptonshire.

To ensure these new Hubs are accessible and tailored to local needs, WNC is asking residents to share their experiences, views, and suggestions.

“We want to make sure these new Family Hubs are located in accessible locations for our families and ensure that they deliver the kind of support families actually need,” said Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education added. “This engagement gives families, young people, and professionals the chance to help shape services in their communities.”

Residents can complete a short online questionnaire, available on the WNC website. The activity launches on Monday 9 June is open until midnight on Sunday 6 July.

To take part or for more information, visit: https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/family-hubs/help-develop-services

The feedback will help to guide future work on services for children and families and to start putting the new Family Hubs in place over the next few months.