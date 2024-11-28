'Serious concerns' raised as another Northamptonshire hotel set to be used 'imminently' for asylum seekers

‘Serious concerns’ have been raised as another hotel in Northamptonshire is set to be used ‘imminently’ to house asylum seekers.

The Ibis Rugby East Hotel, around a mile-and-a-half from Crick, is reportedly going to be taken over by the Home Office as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers, according to Crick Parish Council (CPC).

A CPC spokesman said: "We have been informed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) that asylum seekers are expected to be housed at the Ibis Hotel imminently.

“The parish council has previously made its position clear on this issue. We do not believe the Ibis Hotel is a suitable facility due to the remote location and lack of nearby facilities.

“We have already relayed our concerns to WNC and our local MP, Stuart Andrew. Anyone who wishes to raise concerns may do so.”

The Ibis has no availability for the foreseeable future via booking.com, usually an indicator that it has been secured as an asylum hotel.

In 2022, the very same hotel was used by the Conservative Government to house more than 160 asylum seekers who came from a variety of countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Syria, and Iran.

Ibis has been contacted for comment.

Conservative councillor David Smith, in charge of the resettlement schemes for asylum seekers at WNC, has criticised the Labour Government for the ‘very minimal notice’ and reneging on its promise not to use hotels to house asylum seekers.

Councillor Smith said: “The Home Office is giving us very minimal notice, stating that they have no choice, given the strain on the system.

“In recent years, WNC has welcomed refugees through various government schemes, all of which are overseen by the Home Office. We had previously been assured that no further hotels would be repurposed for these schemes in West Northants. However, contrary to this assurance, hotels have been reinstated with less than 48 hours' notice and no prior consultation.

“As a council, we remain committed to supporting both new and existing residents within our communities. However, we must raise serious concerns about the strain this places on local infrastructure and resources in the areas where these hotels are located. While we will continue to do everything we can to provide support under these exceptionally challenging circumstances, we urge the government to ensure greater transparency and collaboration moving forward and ensure funding is made available to minimise the impact on local services and communities.”

Stuart Andrew MP (Daventry) said: "Since receiving notice of this very recently, I have held several meetings with local organisations include Northamptonshire Police, health authorities, West Northamptonshire Council, and the Home Office. “I have spoken directly to the Minister for Border Security and Asylum and expressed my serious concerns about the suitability of the location, and I am pushing for a series of interventions to ensure that this decision does not significantly impact the community or local facilities. “I am maintaining regular dialogue with key organisations as well as the Minister for Border Security and Asylum, who has assured me that this is a temporary arrangement.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Rosie Humphreys, who represents the Crick ward, said: “I am in complete agreement with Crick Parish Council’s position that the Ibis is totally unsuitable for use as a contingency hotel. The Ibis lacks any facilities close by and is in a remote location – it beggars belief that the Home Office can think it appropriate to use this hotel again. Even if the government has inherited an asylum system that is all but broken, with thousands stuck in a backlog without their claims processed, this is no reason to make a bad decision again by reopening the Ibis for asylum seekers.

A Home Office spokesman said: “This government inherited an asylum system under unprecedented strain, with thousands stuck in a backlog without any prospect of their claims being processed.

“We are committed to ending the use of hotels over time, as part of our wider commitment to cut the costs of the asylum system.

“In the interim, we will continue to work with local stakeholders in areas where hotels remain in temporary use to deal with any issues and concerns that arise.”

Earlier this month, it was reported by this newspaper that the Holiday Inn in Flore is also being used to house asylum seekers, which was also previously used by the Conservative government to house asylum seekers.

Councillor Smith revealed last week that three hotels are being used to house asylum seekers. This newspaper has confirmed that the Holiday Inn in Flore and the Ibis in Crick are among them, with the third location yet to be identified.