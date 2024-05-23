ROUNDUP: Here's an update on some of the major planning applications for in and around Northampton

3 . Solar energy plans

Major plans have been unveiled by EDF to provide 10,000 homes in Northampton with clean renewable energy from a village solar farm via a 5.5-mile-long underground cable connection. Proposals have been submitted to install an underground grid connection cable from the Glassthorpe Solar Farm, between Harpole and Flore, to the Northampton West Substation located just off Countess Road, Dallington. Photo: -