ROUNDUP: Here's an update on some of the major planning applications for in and around Northampton

The town is ever-changing, with new applications and updates springing up every week. So we’ve compiled a list of some of the recent plans submitted, updated and approved of late.
The list includes the latest major council project set for the coming years, hundreds of new homes, new football pitches and more.
Click through our gallery below to view all the plans.
1. Planning roundup
Take a look at some of the major plans submitted for in and around Northampton Photo: -
2. Sol House
Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to convert the entirety of the five-block Sol House, in St Katherine’s Street, opposite Sol Central, into a block of 51 flats. Photo: -
3. Solar energy plans
Major plans have been unveiled by EDF to provide 10,000 homes in Northampton with clean renewable energy from a village solar farm via a 5.5-mile-long underground cable connection. Proposals have been submitted to install an underground grid connection cable from the Glassthorpe Solar Farm, between Harpole and Flore, to the Northampton West Substation located just off Countess Road, Dallington. Photo: -
4. Delays to homes in Far Cotton
Plans for hundreds of new homes on a town centre brownfield site have been delayed due to concerns over traffic and local facilities.West Northamptonshire Council deferred its decision on 217 houses to the north of Ransome Road, Far Cotton, Northampton. Photo: Tilia Homes
