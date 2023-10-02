The list includes updates on major council projects set for the coming years, hundreds of new homes, a new Greggs and more.
Here's a round up of planning applications and approvals in and around Northampton – including a popular pub refurbishment, huge town centre regeneration projects, and a new Greggs.
The town is ever-changing, with new applications and updates springing up every week. So we’ve compiled a list of some of the recent plans submitted, updated and approved of late.
2. Greggs eyes empty units
Greggs Bakery has submitted plans to open a site at units 11 and 12 at Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre on Harborough Road. Photo: Google
3. Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street
Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street has submitted plans to refurbish its exterior and improve its security by merging with the vacant unit next door. "The existing corner site will be retained and painted, all to match with the new extended shopfront. The existing entrance is proposed as a new display window to reduce security breaches and ensure safety for staff and customers within the store via a new entrance within the new shopfront to number 1a Gold St," according to plans. Photo: -
4. Hundreds of new homes in Wootton
Plans to build 300 homes on country land the size of nearly 21 football pitches behind Caroline Chisholm School in Wootton are set to be discussed on Thursday – but questions have already been raised over infrastructure. The applicants say the proposed project, which is part of a larger Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), aims to create a ‘vibrant and sustainable community complete with housing, a primary school, a community hub, essential infrastructure, and potentially a new secondary school’. Photo: Google