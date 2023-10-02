3 . Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street

Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street has submitted plans to refurbish its exterior and improve its security by merging with the vacant unit next door. "The existing corner site will be retained and painted, all to match with the new extended shopfront. The existing entrance is proposed as a new display window to reduce security breaches and ensure safety for staff and customers within the store via a new entrance within the new shopfront to number 1a Gold St," according to plans. Photo: -