Revealed: Top earning West Northants councillors with allowances over £30,000 for 2023/2024

The Conservative controlled West Northamptonshire Council published the allowances for all 93 councillors in the summer of 2024, which can be viewed in it entirety here.

Chronicle and Echo has highlighted those with the highest allowances, totalling over £30k. We also requested a breakdown of how this money was used but were informed there is ‘no requirement for members to demonstrate what they spend the money on as it’s there to (partly) compensate for the time spent on the role.’

A WNC spokeswoman explained: “The basic allowance and special responsibility allowances are not expenses; they are more akin to a salary. They are paid to members and are classed as income for the purposes of tax, benefits, etc. There is no requirement for members to demonstrate what they spend the money on as it’s there to (partly) compensate for the time spent on the role. Allowances are paid to elected councillors to avoid the situation that existed historically, where only those of independent means could devote the time to the role.

“They are more comparable to the salary paid to MPs rather than the expenses MPs claim. Members can also claim expenses, but it’s limited to mileage for attending meetings, parish councils, etc., and childcare.”

Take a look through our gallery to see the list from highest to lowest.

2 . Jonathan Nunn (Disgraced Former Leader of the Council) £53,765.28 (Basic Salary: £15,361.56, Allowances: £38,403.72) Photo: Jamie Wooldridge Photo Sales

3 . Tory councillor Adam Brown (formerly deputy leader, now leader) £43,573.02 (Basic Salary: £15,361.56, Allowances: £26,883.12) — Leader of the Council, Leader of the Conservative Group, and Cabinet Member for Strategy Photo: WNC Photo Sales