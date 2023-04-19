Revealed: The number of council bosses in West Northamptonshire who earn more than £100,000 a year

Here is a list of the top 10 earners at West Northants Council (WNC) who all make over £100,000 per year.

The Taxpayers' Alliance published its annual Town Hall Rich List this month April 2023, which details the local authority workers who received salaries, expenses and pensions totalling more than £100,000 in 2021-22.

WNC however was not included on the list because it has failed to file its annual statements of accounts for 2021-2022.

The Guildhall in Northampton town centre

A WNC spokesman said that it is waiting for an external auditor to assess it final account.

This newspaper has instead compiled the list of the top 10 earners at WNC based on publicly available information on its website, which was published in January 2023.

Top 10 highest earners at WNC

Chief executive Anna Earnshaw is the highest-paid worker in the county at £175,333.

The second highest earner is the chief executive children's trust, Colin Foster, who is paid a salary of £157,325.

The third highest earner at WNC is the executive director of adults, communities and wellbeing, Stuart Lackenby, who is paid a salary of £144,732.

The fourth highest earner is executive director place, economy & environment, Stuart Timmiss, who is also paid a salary of £144,732.

The fifth highest earner at WNC is executive director of corporate services, Sarah Reed, who is paid a salary of £139,631.

The sixth highest earner is executive director of finance, Martin Henry, who is paid a salary of £ 144,732.

The seventh highest earner is director of communities and opportunities, Jane Carr, who is paid a salary of £116,490.

The eighth highest earner is director of public health, Sally Burns, who is paid a salary of £116,490.

The ninth highest earner is chief information officer, Chris Wales, who is paid a salary of £116,170.

The tenth highest earner is director of legal and democratic, Catherine Whitehead, who is paid a salary of £114,130.

All the data can be found here.

Milton Keynes City Council top earners

To give our readers’ further context, we have compared WNC’s salaries with the city of Milton Keynes’ council.

Milton Keynes City Council’s (MKCC) chief executive is paid a salary of £187,224.

MKCC’s Deputy chief executive is paid a salary of £144,273.

MKCC’s director of adult services is paid a salary of £127,235.

MKCC’s director of environment and property is paid a salary of £127,235.

MKCC’s director of finance & resources is paid a salary of £127,235.

MKCC’s director of children's services is paid a salary of £127,235.

MKCC’s director of customer & community services is paid a salary of £112,633.

MKCC’s director of law & governance is paid a a salary of £112,707.

MKCC’s director of planning and placemaking is paid a salary of £108,517.