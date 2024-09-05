Residents slam planned crematorium next to new Northampton school as 'inappropriate' and likely to cause traffic 'chaos'

Residents have hit out, saying plans to open a crematorium next to a brand new secondary school in Northampton are 'disgusting and inappropriate' and could bring more traffic ‘chaos’ to the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northants Council has unveiled proposals for a new ‘state-of-the-art’ crematorium to be built on land at Wantage Farm, next to the new Northampton School in the Moulton area of Northampton. The facility aims to address the growing demand for cremation services across local communities.

The council says the existing crematoria within the area operating above their capacity – the new facility will ease this pressure, reduce waiting times and improve the service for bereaved families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, many residents in Moulton and the wider Northampton have already expressed their concerns on social media.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

One resident said: “Ridiculous idea placing it right next to the school.”

Another said: “Disgusted that next to a secondary school is considered to be a good choice of location by WNC, how inappropriate. With the big changes too (new schools, housing developments, roads) all occurring in the local areas right now - isn't this also just going to bring more traffic and chaos into the area, more upheaval? Asking for trouble. Surely there is a better location?”

Another said: “A crem built in the middle of residential area and the bottom of school playing fields. Are the council mad?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One added: “Whatever comments the public make, if they do not fit in with the plans of WNC, they will be ignored, looks a decent scheme but in the wrong location.”

Another said: “How is it all these unwanted developments get dumped on Moulton time after time?"

One asked: “How can it be a peaceful and respectful place with a school next to it.?”

All three Moulton ward Tory councillors – Mike Warren, John Shephard and Daniel Cribbin – have been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the council, Wantage Farm was selected as the most suitable site following a robust and thorough assessment of 11 potential locations in West Northants – this included looking at factors such as size, accessibility, ecology and archaeology as well as how they aligned with key policies such as the Local Plan and flood risk management.

Councillor Mike Hallam, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and HR at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “On average, 80 per cent of people opt for cremation over burial, and the new facility, will relieve pressure on the other existing crematorium in West Northants, reducing wait times for bereaved families while allowing them to hold longer, more meaningful ceremonies for their loved ones.

“This new facility addresses the urgent need for additional cremation services in a way that respects and enhances our natural environment.”

Moulton Parish Council has urged residents to attend and speak with representatives of WNC about the proposals. A parish council spokeswoman said: ““The consultation information boards will remain in the library for one week until 2nd October. The next parish council meeting will be held on Tuesday 1st October and council will hold an extended Public Session at 7.15pm (before the council meeting) for residents who wish to discuss the proposals with councillors. Please come and talk to us.”

Cllr Hallam added: “The feedback gathered from this pre-planning consultation will play a key role in shaping the final plans and so I would urge everyone to get involved.”