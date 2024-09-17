Residents raise concerns with planned £20 million housing development on 'blind bend' of notorious Northampton road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have raised concerns over a planned £20 million housing development on a ‘blind bend’ of a notorious road in Northampton.

It was revealed last week that developer Vistry Group has exchanged contracts to purchase a 7.48-acre brownfield site on Harlestone Road. The land, which previously hosted a brickworks and is currently home to the M&A Garage, was sold by Savills estate agents.

Plans are underway to submit a full planning application later this year for 84 ‘much-needed’ houses on this site, which is the size of 10 football pitches. Vistry anticipates construction to begin in 2025. The £20 million development will include one- and two-bedroom maisonettes and apartments, as well as two- to four-bedroom homes, according to a Vistry spokeswoman.

Duston Parish Council has voiced concerns regarding the proposal.

Plans are set to be submitted to build 84 homes on land just off the Harlestone Road (left)

Councillor Paul Enright-King, Chair of Duston Parish Council, said: “This site has been earmarked for possible development for some time. We had heard previously that the site was being considered for a school but it seems nothing ever came of it. If there is going to be housing on here then it must be integrated in the best way within the parish of Duston. There must be sufficient provision of public open space on the site.

“The biggest public concern is the road layout on the Harlestone Road. Duston Parish Council wants the entire stretch of Harlestone Road to be 30mph and the long-term aim should be a roundabout at the crossroads between Duston and Lodge Farm Industrial Estate.

"Hopefully, some of these infrastructure issues can be addressed in the Section 106 agreement. The Harlestone Road can be very congested at times especially since the Harlestone Manor estate and Lidl were built.”

Duston residents have also shared their concerns.

Sandy Coleman said: “If I remember correctly, that site is on a blind bend. Also, something needs to happen to slow the traffic down before they build any houses.”

Another added: “I don't object to the houses being built in principle, I object to more houses being built with no more schools and GP surgeries being built to cover it.”

Cheryl Anne said: “About time brownfield sites were developed instead of chewing up the countryside. Let's hope these homes really will be affordable. I won't hold my breath!”