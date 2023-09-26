Residents 'outraged' after busy footpath in Northampton is closed off without warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy footpath used by thousands of people every day in Northampton has reportedly been closed off without warning – leaving residents ‘outraged’.

The sudden closure of the footpath at the junction of Cattle Market Road and Bridge Street has prompted public outcry and led to the creation of an online petition, which has garnered almost 800 signatures in a short period.

Councillors believe the landowner gated off the footpath on Friday (September 22). Councillors have since been pressing West Northants Council (WNC) to work with the landowner to get it reopened.

The footpath at the junction of Cattle Market Road and Bridge Street has been closed off

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “There have been so many complaints about this walkway to the River Nene being closed. People who live nearby have contacted me to tell me they watch countless people, minute by minute, wanting to get to walk their normal route but see the new fencing and are totally bemused because there is no explanation on the fencing as to why it’s closed or how long for.

“Then they have to turn back and go the long way to their destination. It’s such a popular cut through to the town and hospital and A45, people enjoy taking this scenic route to their destination. The petition with almost 800 signatures shows how angry people feel about this.

“I know that the council want this reopened but it’s in the hands of a private owner and his willingness to negotiate with the council.

“We have looked into all legal avenues to no avail. I hope common sense prevails.”

Around 2,000 people reportedly use the cut through every day

Northants Labour Group was also left baffled and frustrated with the closure.

A Northants Labour Group spokeswoman said: "Only last weekend it was used on the route of the Amazing Northampton Run.

“No warning or notification was given by the landowner before the fence was put up and residents are now rightfully outraged by this turn of events. The Labour Group will be continuing to ask WNC what can be done about the situation and what rights the residents and council have.”

Labour councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “All applications for development have been refused. It’s useless to the owner. Let’s have it back, open it up to all, clean up the area and dedicate the spot to the heritage and history of Northampton and welcome it as a true active travel route. I want WNC to try to take back the land and ensure this never happens again.”

Conservative councillor Ray Connolly (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “I hope our officers bring this to a successful conclusion and rectify any issues concerning this very important route for commuters and the community. I fully support the re-opening of this walkway.”

Declan Ryan, employed by the University of Northampton and involved in active travel in the town, added: “Astonishing that a main active travel route through the town has been blocked.

"Hopefully the public outcry and support of council officers will resolve the issues soon.”