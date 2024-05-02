Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have objected to ‘ludicrous’ plans to turn a property in a quiet street in Northampton into a children’s home.

Plans have been submitted to convert number five Lynton Avenue, Kingsthorpe, from a five-bed home to a children's home for up to four children aged eight to 17.

The applicant, Regional Therapeutic Homes, says: "Staff will be on site 24 hours a day however this will reflect an extended family feel. Children will live with their full time carers to replicate a family.

Number five Lynton Avenue (right) could be turned into a children's home

"We have ample space for parking for one car on the driveway, with additional parking in the garage and on street parking. Visitors are pre planned and arranged, therefore parking not affected.

"We do not anticipate the change of use to have an impact on the local community which would be any different than any another family occupying the property.”

However, residents disagree and have objected, citing the parking chaos as the main issue.

One resident said: “Lynton Avenue is currently already over populated with vehicles and having numerous 24 hour carers and worker at the property will only increase this.

"The street already poses a huge risk as emergency vehicles cannot gain access on a daily basis and to add further to this risk would be greatly irresponsible.”

Another said: “To add to the street’s already overburdened parking situation is both a frightening and irresponsible decision to make. I sincerely hope that common sense is applied and the proposal rejected, for all our lives’ sake.”

Another added: “The added number of vehicles on the street would worsen the already congested street, making it difficult for not only neighbours but emergency vehicles which would put lives at risk for residents of the street.”

Another said: “Lynton Avenue suffers parking problems already. To add more would be ludicrous. Ambulances and fire engines need to be able to access both Lynton Avenue and Tiverton Avenue. This is problematic at present without adding more to the mix.”

Concerns about anti-social behaviour have also reportedly been raised by residents.