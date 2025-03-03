Residents celebrate after WNC U-turns on plans to build homes on much-loved Daventry playing fields

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has reversed its decision to build houses on a playing field in Daventry after a year of intense public backlash.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has backed down on plans to earmark Eastern Way Playing Fields in Daventry for future housing development.

This decision follows nearly a year of campaigning from the Daventry community, including the resident-led opposition group 'Eastern Way Playing Field - Keep It GREEN' and a 1,000-signature petition.

With just two months to go before the local council elections, WNC announced the reversal on Facebook over the weekend, stating: "The proposal to put housing on Eastern Way playing field is being removed from the Daventry Masterplan ahead of it being finalised later this year.

"It was made with good intentions, to address housing need and help fund other elements of the Masterplan. But your feedback made it clear how cherished the field is as a place for recreation.

"We will now explore other ways to help secure the investment needed to regenerate the town centre in a sustainable way."

Elizabeth Scott, of the Eastern Way Playing Field - Keep It GREEN campaign, said: “After six months of campaigning, Judith Morris and I were delighted to receive the news that WNC have decided to remove the proposed sale of Eastern Way playing field from their Daventry Masterplan and find more acceptable, community friendly ways to raise the funds to improve our town centre.

“We would like to thank all the supporters who joined our Facebook group or mailing list, signed the petition, wrote or emailed our M.P. and councillors.

“We were convinced that large numbers of vocal dissenters could impact WNC's final decision for the field. It turns out we were right.

“We are now taking a deep breath before considering how we can future-proof the field. We think it's important that the benefits of enhanced mental and physical wellbeing provided by the playing field remain available for future generations.”

A petition, submitted to WNC by Daventry Town Council councillor Alan Knape, gathered over 1,000 signatures.

Lib Dem councillor Knape said: "It's fantastic that the effort of the local community joining together saved this great green space in our town. It is such a shame that the Conservative administration are so tone deaf that it took them almost a year to finally cancel their plans."

Residents took to Facebook to share their thoughts on the council’s decision.

Daventry Banksie wrote: "Right decision. Now give Eastern Way to Daventry Town Council. Give us back our land."

A spokesman from Kitchen cafe said: "So glad Kitchen could be part of this. Daventry is so strong when we stick together. Together we are amazing. Well done to everyone that fought, campaigned and helped the Eastern Way."

West Northants SEND Action Group wrote: "A rare example of listening to the taxpayer! It must almost be election time..."

Tim Walden said: "Excellent news, was not expecting this outcome so soon. Well done to the people."

David S Jones added: "Good decision, someone, somewhere in this clueless organisation managed to read the room."

Sarah Barton said: "That is common sense right there! Power to the People!"

Heidi Olivia Sansome wrote: "Just goes to show it is worth standing up for what you believe in!"

Chris Hunt added: "Well, seeing as you're listening... can we also lower the council tax?"

WNC Conservatives took to Facebook, claiming they had listened to residents. However, some campaigners pushed back.

Emma Adams wrote: "You cannot take credit for this. Elizabeth Scott and others who set up the campaign to save this field deserve the recognition. WNC wouldn’t even allow their [protest] banner to be displayed on council land. Can tell local elections are only two months away."

WNC Conservatives responded: "Full credit to the community activists for highlighting the strength of feeling. But ultimately, this was a decision by the Conservative administration after discussions with the local Conservative MP."

Marie Newberry challenged their stance, saying: "But it was you who made the plans in the first place without asking the community. You only stopped because of the backlash. You can’t claim to have saved something you were trying to take away."

A group of residents headed down to the park on Saturday (March 1) to celebrate the decision together.