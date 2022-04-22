A resident action group unhappy with current houses in multiple occupations policy (HiMOs) in Northampton protested outside the Guildhall last night (Thursday, April 21) in a bid to get the council to bring in stricter regulations.

At a public meeting on Wednesday (April 20), the group expressed disappointment that a motion to review HiMO policy passed at full council in September has not yet been implemented by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Concern was expressed that on the days investigating HiMOs in the town, "really serious issues were uncovered in our communities”, according to the group.

Labour councillors Danielle Stone (middle) and Enam Haque (right middle) led the protest outside the Guildhall on Thursday night just before a full council meeting

The group spokeswoman said the issues found in Semilong, for example, included the discovery of 50 illegal HiMOS, three dwellings that were so unsafe the occupants had to be removed, illegal cannabis farms, evidence of criminal activity, and more.

In summary, the group has said that an “oversupply of HiMOs is destabilising communities, forcing families out and contributing to residents feeling unsafe in their own neighbourhoods”.

Sally Pagano, co-chair of the group, said: “It was really good to hear from so many residents, including two HiMO landlords, who run a very good service for their tenants.

"We are not against HiMOS that are properly run. We are against an oversupply that erodes community and we are against rogue landlords that just take the money and don’t care at all about community.”

Councillor Danielle Stone, co-chair (Labour, Castle ward), said: “The review of HiMO policy is urgent. We are living daily with the impact of a loss of family homes, of transience, of gangs moving in. We all pay our taxes and we deserve better.

"We call on WNC to urgently conduct this review in consultation with local people."

As a contribution, the group has provided WNC with recommendations to include in its new policy.

The group wants to see a concentration of no more than 20 percent of HiMOs in a 100 metre radius; the prevention of HiMOs either side of a single household dwelling; the prevention of two HiMOs next door to each other; the prevention of HiMOs causing noise pollution and damage to an area; reduce the impact car parking has in an area; housing development align with the housing needs; and much more.

WNC has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

Back in November, through this newspaper, Councillor Danielle Stone asked WNC if it had began investigating HiMOs like it said it would at the full council meeting in September. This newspaper received no response from WNC back then either.

Councillor Stone said back in November: "We had a petition go in with 800 signatures on it [against HMOs]. We have had lots of social media interest, some residents are really fired up and want to play their part in finding solutions. People want to see action.

"We are looking for solutions because HMOs are a huge problem. We have too many all in the same area like in Semilong or the Castle ward [town centre] and, increasingly, Abington.”