A newly-refurbished shopping street in Northampton town centre has been FENCED OFF… AGAIN – just a few days after it was reopened following a major £5million refurb.

On Saturday (June 14), Abington Street finally reopened to the public after 16 months of refurbishment works by Kier, on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The Chronicle and Echo visited on a beautifully sunny Monday morning (June 16) and was pleasantly surprised by the number of people already enjoying the space – young mothers with their children, as well as both older and younger generations. One woman walked past and immediately said, “HOW LOVELY.”

However, a large stretch of the refurbished street is once again fenced off – this time for demolition works at the former M&S and BHS buildings, which are set to last until early 2026, according to WNC.

Abington Street has been fenced off again ready for demolition works at the former M&S building.

Explaining, a WNC spokesman said: “As previously advised to the public last month, various parts of Abington Street will be restricted throughout the summer whilst demolition of the former BHS and M&S units takes place. This work is to pave way for a vibrant new scheme of new retail and leisure spaces coupled with 200 high-quality homes.

“These works will be carefully phased and managed to minimise disruption to local businesses, residents, and visitors. We were pleased with the public’s recent positive response to the new-look Abington Street when it was opened up for the Carnival this weekend and would ask them to bear with us whilst this work takes place, after which all the space will once again be fully open for all shoppers to enjoy.”

The project is being supported by £9.7 million from the Towns Fund and is targeted to be fully complete by 2032.

Chronicle and Echo readers have voiced their concerns in recent weeks.

The street had only just reopened following a 16-month, £5 million refurbishment

Carole Prince said: “So after remaking the road they now want to start knocking down buildings.”

Linda Toone said: “Typical! Just as the Abington Street works have nearly finished, the street will be blocked off again for the demolition!”

James Hill wrote: “Lots of people against this it seems – write to your new Reform councillors with what you want to see. They are in charge now and can make the changes if they want to!”

Clive-alan Holden said: “Great, they finish the new paving and now start wrecking it all again, you can't make it up in this town.”

Gill Askens added: “Demolition work AFTER spending millions on paving stones and trees?”