Questions unanswered as another Italian bespoke cabin on Northampton's Market Square no longer regularly opens

A mystery surrounds two bespoke Italian cabins are no longer regularly used at Northampton’s recently refurbished Market Square.

The cabin vacant the longest is the one previously occupied by M&G Butchers. The specialist bespoke brown cabin, fitted out by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) at significant cost, has been empty since around March, according to sources.

The Chronicle & Echo has attempted to contact the butchers but has so far been unable to reach them. The butchers had been part of the market for around 40 years.

More recently, the cabin used by Tony Jones Florists – positioned at the corner of Abington Street – no longer regularly opens, although the business name remains on the cabin.

The two empty cabins (top) and the large empty space and empty pop up stalls (bottom).

The Chronicle & Echo understands it has been empty for several weeks, although the florist continues to operate inside the Grosvenor Centre after setting up a secondary pitch there during the Market Square regeneration works which traders moved down to Commercial Street car park.

The business was not available for comment at the time of publication.

WNC has declined to comment on the current status of the two units. The leader of the council has also been contacted for comment.

The Market Square reopened in October 2024 following a major £12.4 million refurbishment, which included new paving, water features, seating, enhanced landscaping, and 18 fixed stalls.

Market traders are charged £15 per day for a pop-up tent stall, £30 per day for a fixed cabin stall, and £30 per day for mobile food units.

The bespoke fixed stalls, made in Italy, come equipped with electricity, power, and shutters to lock their stall at the end of the day.

Traders who were kicked off the site and sent down to Commercial Street were eligible for six months’ free rent from September 20. That discount expired in April 2025.

The Chronicle & Echo met recently with Reform Councillor James Petter, deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council and cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, for a walk around the newly completed square.

During that walkabout, council representatives did not provide comment on the empty cabins when asked.

Although two cabins remain empty, one is in the process of being repurposed as a market office.

Councillor Petter said: “For example, one of the pods here – the £60,000 pod that was being used as a storage unit. That pod’s being cleared out. That’s going to be the new market office. That makes a big difference. Doing it in-person is much easier.”

The large open space in the middle of the square has been a point of criticism from some traders and residents, with a lack of ‘pop-up’ stalls operating, especially mid-week, which traders say help overall footfall.

Councillor Petter said: “It’s a work in progress. That’s what the team is on now. We’re working on how to speed up getting more pop-ups in.

“My focus is, if someone wants to come here, they’ll be able to. We’ll make it as easy as possible. The easier we make it for them to do their job, the easier it is for us to fill this place.

“We need the ability to put them up quickly and take payments quickly. That infrastructure is now being worked on.”

On the current situation on the market, longstanding trader Les Brannan said: “The traders have found the new council are interested in listening to the traders unlike their predecessors who treated us like cattle. We are looking forward to a good working relationship at last with WNC and understand that it will take time to rectify the previous problems but we are happy that they are trying.”