£9.4 million public mortuary being built next to busy retail park in Northampton 'progressing rapidly', says council

Here’s the latest update on a £9.4 million public mortuary being built by the council next to a busy retail park in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction of a new public mortuary at Riverside Business Park in Northampton is ‘progressing rapidly’, with the building expected to be fully wind and watertight soon, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has said.

The £9.4 million facility – where deceased bodies will be stored, examined, and prepared before burial or cremation – is being built on a 1.8-acre site at Booth Meadow, near Riverside Retail Park and Billing Aquadrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work began in March 2025 and the mortuary was initially expected to be completed by autumn 2025, but WNC said the opening has now been pushed back to early spring 2026, with no explanation given for the delay.

The £9.4 million facility is being built on a 1.8-acre site at Booth Meadow, near Riverside Retail Park and Billing Aquadrome.

Recent progress includes completion of the roof with lighting and solar panels installed, external cladding and insulation underway, the rear service yard finished in concrete, and work on the power substation and access road. Steelwork framing has also started inside the building.

The purpose-built mortuary will provide private spaces for families, including dedicated viewing and identification rooms, and bring post-mortem services under one roof. WNC said the design will reduce the need for travel between different sites, helping families and improving efficiency for funeral directors, healthcare professionals, and other services.

Reform councillor Andrew Last, WNC’s cabinet member for corporate services and HR and regulatory services, said: “Losing a loved one is one of the hardest experiences any family will face. This new mortuary will provide the care and dignity families deserve at a difficult time. The progress that has been made is a major step forward towards opening this vital service for our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mortuary will also support emergency services in the event of major incidents, including disasters involving multiple fatalities, WNC added.

The project is being delivered by Stepnell Ltd, a contractor experienced in large-scale public sector construction.

Graham Lambert, Stepnell’s director, said: “With the building soon to be wind and watertight, we have created the conditions to safely and efficiently progress the internal fit-out. We are proud to be delivering a facility that will make an important difference to families and frontline services across the area.”

The mortuary is being built on a flood zone, but WNC said the Environment Agency classified it as a “less vulnerable” building, meaning it is considered less likely to be affected by flooding than other types of buildings.