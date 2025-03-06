£9 million project set to start later this year to transform vacant brownfield site in Northampton into offices, homes, and a hotel

A £9 million project to transform a long-vacant brownfield site in Northampton into offices, homes, and a hotel is moving forward – with site preparation work expected to begin in autumn 2025.

Plans to transform a long-vacant brownfield site in Northampton into offices, homes, and a hotel are moving forward, with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and developers Cityheart set to sign a development agreement in the coming weeks.

The project, located near St Peter’s Way and Northampton Railway Station, will bring new life to a site that has been empty for over a decade.

It includes high-quality office space, a hotel, new homes – including an extra care facility – and improved public spaces with new paving, seating, and green areas.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like.

Since Cityheart was chosen as the development partner in 2023, archaeological and site surveys have been carried out.

Next, Cityheart and WNC will submit a planning application for site preparation work, which is expected to begin in autumn 2025. This will involve clearing and preparing the land before construction starts.

A separate planning application for the entire project will come later, with the public able to share their views in summer 2025 before it is submitted in autumn.

The Four Waterside and Marefair scheme is one of the largest brownfield developments in the county with two sites totalling five acres, according to WNC.

The project is backed by a £1.75 million grant from The Towns Fund and an additional £7 million from WNC’s Northampton Waterside Enterprise Zone funding.

According to WNC, the works are expected to be completed by the year 2032.

Cllr Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, said: “We are delighted that our partnership with Cityheart will enable us to deliver this significant development. Their expertise will be invaluable in transforming the two vacant brownfield sites and providing high-quality facilities to meet the needs of our local community and benefit our local economy.

“This area has stood empty for too long, and once complete, this development will enhance the wider transformation of Northampton town centre, benefiting residents and businesses from across the area.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

“It’s an exciting time for one of the key gateways into Northampton having recently entered into an agreement with John Lobb, Hermes, for the redevelopment of the Horizon House site and with the development of the Marefair Heritage Park site which is set to start in March.”

Andrew Sanderson, development director, Cityheart added: “We are incredibly proud to be developing this important scheme with West Northamptonshire Council. Our vision is to deliver waterside homes, commercial and leisure facilities as well as highly sustainable workspaces in a site which will open up the town centre from the rail station.”