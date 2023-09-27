Prominent councillor slams THREE YEARS and counting Voi e-scooter trials in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prominent opposition councillor in Northampton has slammed the council’s THREE YEAR trial of Voi e-scooters in the town.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 19, Labour councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre and Rushmere ward) criticised the Conservative-led West Northants Council’s (WNC) handling of the Voi e-scooter trials.

Councillor Roberts said: “I’m not doubting the fact that these are green and offer a contribution to the green agenda. I’m not doubting the fact that there are opportunities here to reduce our carbon footprint with them. But everybody, including the transport select committee are saying that this is not being handled appropriately. And everybody has ignored my resident and everybody has ignored me and failed to respond to his concerns.

Cllr Emma Roberts (right) has criticised the three-year VOI e-scooter trials

"The e-scooter regulations that were provided by the government back in 2022 suggested that we should provide monthly situation reports to ensure the safe conduct of the trials. Are we completing in any of this? I haven't seen anything. Every time I request data I don't get any. Everybody is ignoring it. It seems… we have put the revenue of this scheme above any safety and compliance issues.”

Northants Labour Group added: “At Thursday’s council meeting (September 28), we will be asking WNC to stop extending the trial until a full safety review is carried out.”

Responding to councillor Roberts's concerns, WNC’s man in charge of the scheme, councillor Phil Larratt, emphasised safety as a top priority.

He said: “We are pleased to be working with Voi to offer a sustainable way to travel. Government has extended the trial scheme nationally until 2024 pending the introduction of legislation. Safety for all is our number one priority which is why we are pleased to be working with Voi to continue to deliver safety events which provide an ideal opportunity for people to find out more about the Voi scheme, how to participate safely and legally, how they can do their bit for the environment by travelling sustainably and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians. I would encourage anyone interested to find out more to join one of the upcoming safety events.

“We continue to have significant concerns regarding the parking of scooters and will be seeking to address this issue over the coming few months, prior to the end of the current trial period.”

In December 2022, Voi’s trial across the county was extended by the company and Northamptonshire’s councils until May 2024. It was first launched in September 2020 and its e-scooters have been used for about three million trips across the town over the last three years.

Two people have died as a result of accidents involving the e-scooters in Northampton since the start of the trial. A pensioner died in October 2020 after they fell into the road trying to move one. A 21-year-old woman riding one died in December 2021 after a collision with a car. Her inquest takes place on Thursday (September 28).

Voi was fined £726 in January 2023 after it admitted failing to give information requested by police.