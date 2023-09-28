Popular footpath used by thousands every day in Northampton is STILL fenced off – and it could take years to reopen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A senior figure at West Northamptonshire Council says he is ‘extremely dissappointed’ with a landowner who has fenced off a popular footpath in Northampton – and it could take three years to get it reopened.

Residents are ‘outraged’ that the footpath at the junction of Cattle Market Road and Bridge Street was closed off without warning on Friday (September 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dramatic move by the landowner has prompted public outcry and led to the creation of an online petition, which has garnered almost 1,200 signatures in a short period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Julie Davenport and councillor Ray Connolly

Delapre and Rushmere councillors have since been pressing West Northants Council (WNC) and Andrew Lewer MP for South Northants to work with the landowner to get it reopened.

Andrew Lewer MP said: “I am disappointed that the passageway has been blocked. I had a walk through here only a few weeks ago and see the necessity of keeping this open. Over the next coming weeks I will be working closely with Cllr Julie Davenport, Cllr Ray Connolly and the council to explore ways we can have this reopened."

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo at the site, WNC’s cabinet member for the highways and the environment, Phil Larratt, said: “We’re having a look at the problem we've got with this footpath here. This has been a footpath and right of way as far as we're concerned for many, many years. It's got a historical link as being an open public right of way, and we're extremely disappointed that the owner has taken it upon himself to actually take this action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've had no dealings with the owner whatsoever. I know he just wants to perhaps look at developing the site in some way or another whether that be for retail use, restaurant, cafe, tea rooms. I’ve no idea.

Andrew Lewer MP (middle) and WNC cabinet member for highways Phil Larratt (left) are also calling for the landowner to reopen the path

“He’s obviously taken the decision that he’s going to fence the site off, I think he’s cited fly tipping as an excuse but we've no history of fly tipping on this layer of land whatsoever. And so we're pretty cheesed off that he's decided to take this action.

“Yes we will discuss things with him and see what we can do, if he talks to us, as I understand he’s not keen to talk to anybody at the moment. We will try and work with him to come to some sort of resolution but there are other sorts of things, like established right of way, where we can go down that procedure. Unfortunately it is a very lengthy procedure but it is an option and we will pursue every option we can.”

Asked how long that procedure might take, councillor Larratt said: “You’re probably talking two to three years… to get all the evidence together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether the land does indeed belong to the man, councillor Larratt said: “We believe it is his land. It was part of the deal when the land was sold by the borough council. It’s his land so we think he may have some ability to do what he has done but we are checking all that through and looking at all the legal aspects of it as we speak.

The footpath has been fenced off since Friday (September 22)

“I’ve had no end of complaints, and I’ve witnessed it myself [people unable to use the footpath]. People are unhappy about it. It is a very popular cycle and walking track going all the way through to Briar Hill and St James etc. It’s a real walking and cycling artery of Northampton and it’s been severed where it shouldn’t have been.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “There have been so many complaints about this walkway to the River Nene being closed. People who live nearby have contacted me to tell me they watch countless people, minute by minute, wanting to get to walk their normal route but see the new fencing and are totally bemused because there is no explanation on the fencing as to why it’s closed or how long for.

“Then they have to turn back and go the long way to their destination. It’s such a popular cut through to the town and hospital and A45, people enjoy taking this scenic route to their destination. The petition with almost 800 signatures shows how angry people feel about this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that the council want this reopened but it’s in the hands of a private owner and his willingness to negotiate with the council."

Conservative councillor Ray Connolly (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “It's personal to me because I've lived here all my life. I’m hoping the officers can sort this out because it is a really important route for people. I’m hoping they can work with the owner and come to a successful conclusion.