Plans have been unveiled to part demolish and convert a former tyre shop in Northampton into a block of 12 “high-quality” flats.

Chauhan & Putjatins Estates Limited submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council this week to redevelop the vacant Scotts Tyres shop on the junction of Knightley Road and Kingsthorpe Road.

According to plans, the flats would comprise of two one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments and would be accessed via Knightley Road.

The lower ground floor would be used for parking, bin storage, cycling racks, and a gym for residents, according to plans.

The applicant said: "The proposed development will make efficient use of the vacant and underused previously developed site. The site is in a highly sustainable and accessible location, where development will make use of existing infrastructure.

"The site has been redundant for some time and not in use, our client will bring life into the site to create residential living spaces which will contribute to the council's [housing] policy.

"The proposed scheme seeks to create a place that is attractive and creates a sense of community."

There will be “very limited” provision for car parking at the site, according to the plans. However, the applicant said he would like to 'encourage more greener way of transport'.

Chauhan & Putjatins Estates Limited have also submitted plans to convert a Grade II listed building in Cheyne Walk into a 10-bed “luxury” house in multiple occupancy.