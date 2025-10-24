Plans unveiled to convert rundown former working men's club in Northampton into church and café

Plans have been unveiled to convert a rundown former working men's club in Northampton into a church and café.

The former Far Cotton Working Men’s Club on Main Road could soon be brought back into use as a church, café and community hub under new plans submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

The former ‘Cotton Club’ has stood empty for the past few years after closing in 2022. Now, the RCCG Royal Diadem Chapel hopes to breathe new life into the building by turning it into a place of worship and a community café, offering space for events, youth outreach and charitable projects, according to plans.

The church says the vision is to create ‘a space for growth and development of locals through faith and non-faith-based, cultural and community activities’.

According to the application, the building would host regular worship services and prayer meetings, alongside everyday community activities such as school and homework clubs, food bank collections, CV-writing clinics, and business start-up workshops.

A church spokesman said: “These activities will boost the local economy, help alleviate poverty and social inequality, and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”

They added: “An empty building will be turned into a valued community facility that delivers economic, social and environmental wellbeing.”

If approved, the ground floor would include a main worship hall, prayer rooms, and a small café open to the public, while upstairs would provide offices and meeting rooms to support community work. The existing car park would also be tidied up to create more organised parking.

An artist's impression of how the site would look as a church and cafe

The church expects services and community events to attract around 80 to 100 people at peak times.

RCCG Royal Diadem Chapel already runs a congregation in Kingsthorpe, where regular worshippers have described it as a warm and welcoming place.

One reviewer said: “I attended one Sunday service and haven’t stopped ever since. God is present there in His glorious majesty and everyone there are family.”

Another added: “It’s a pleasant place to be for quality worship. Wonderful people, great music – God reigns in this place.”

Others describe the church as ‘a family where every service day is joyful’ and ‘a place where dreams come true’.

Public comments on the application are open until November 16, with a decision expected by December 24.