Plans unveiled to convert part of popular Northampton nightclub and former Chinese restaurant into flats

A former Chinese restaurant and part of a popular nightclub in Northampton could be turned into 13 flats, according to plans submitted to Northampton Borough Council.

Proposals to convert parts of Sazerac's Bar and the neighbouring closed down Imperial Restaurant, in Castilian Street, into flats have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

The flats, according to applicant Lee Randall, would comprise of three one-bed studios, three one-bed flats and seven one-bed flats for two people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of Sazerac's and the whole of the former Imperial Restaurant could be converted into 13 flats

No extensions to the buildings would be made, instead they would just be refurbished from within, according to the applicant.

Planning papers say: "The proposals largely affect the interior of the building with only minimal changes externally and therefore the impact on the conservation area and listed buildings are vastly reduced.

"Northampton town centre is currently undergoing redevelopment to attract people to the area. This building is in a very popular location and utilising an empty building can only help with its prosperity as well as that of the town centre."

There was no mention of car parking within multiple planning documents.

Sazerac's Bar has been contacted for comment.