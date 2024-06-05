Plans unveiled to convert historic Grade II listed buildings in Northampton into whopping 42-bed HMO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to convert multiple historic Grade II listed buildings in Northampton into a massive 42-bedroom ‘high standard’ HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) accommodation.

A planning application has been submitted to transform two historic Grade II listed buildings, Addison Villas numbers 34 and 35, into a 17-bed HMO accommodation.

Additionally, a separate planning application by the same applicant has been submitted to transform neighbouring 36 to 38 Addison Villas into a 25-bedroom HMO.

The applicant, Daniels Consultants, believes that the change of use will address a clear need within the community for affordable and high-quality housing.

The Addison Villas in Billing Road could be converted into a HMO comprising a total of 42-bedrooms.

The five-storey buildings, designed by renowned local architect Matthew Henry Holding in the Jacobean/Queen Anne Style, were originally built as residential properties in 1881. For many years, they have been used as commercial offices, but the applicant argues that this use is no longer economically viable or the best use of the buildings.

The applicant said: "We identified a need within the community for HMO accommodation, particularly relevant due to the proximity of Northampton General Hospital.

"The proposed development will provide a rare opportunity for high-quality HMO accommodation in the area."

The proposed development will see the creation of 27 individual units, each with en-suite facilities, a basic kitchen area, and communal facilities for laundry, dining, and lounge areas. The rooms are of generous size, and the existing building features will be retained, including the grand staircases and stained glass windows, according to planning papers.

The applicant has emphasised the importance of retaining the original character and fabric of the buildings, with only minor internal works required to achieve the new use, according to plans. The site also benefits from considerable off-road parking, which will be formalised and improved with a new crossover on Billing Road.

The applicant said: "This is a rare opportunity where the fabric and character of these important listed buildings will be retained.

"The scheme only requires the minimum of non-intrusive internal works, namely en-suite bathrooms, decoration, and compliance with fire and safety regulations.

"The increased and regular revenue from HMO will provide funds to enable the ongoing maintenance of the buildings.”

However, not everyone is in favour of the proposal. Labour councillors representing the Castle ward – Danielle Stone, Jamahal Alwahabi, and Enam Haque – have submitted a formal objection to the planning application, citing concerns about overdevelopment and its impact on local services. The trio argue that the buildings should be returned to their original use as family dwellings, rather than being converted into a HMO.

The councillors said: "We strongly object. These are beautiful heritage buildings and should be returned to the use for which they were built, that is family dwellings not hostels.

“This is an example of over development which will generate a huge amount of waste which will impact on our contract with Veolia, which is already performing badly. The two developments will put pressure on already stressed services. It is impossible to get a GP appointment or to see a dentist in this area.”

