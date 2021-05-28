Plans unveiled to convert former Northampton funeral parlour into HMO for EIGHTEEN residents

Plans have been submitted to turn a former funeral parlour and shoe factory in Northampton into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for 18 residents.

The empty three-storey building in Stockley Street, located in the boot and shoe conservation area, was previously a Co-op funeral parlour on the ground floor and Jeffrey-West and Co shoe makers office, repair shop and storage on the first and second floors.

The applicant and Northampton businessman Alex Putjatins has applied to West Northamptonshire Council for permission to turn the site into a HMO.

The site was previously home to Co-op funeral parlour, Jeffrey West and a shoe factory. Photo: Google.

A design and access statement says the building would be comprised of seven bedrooms on both the first and second floor, and four rooms on the ground floor.

In terms of parking, the plans say that there is no parking area but residents could use St Michaels multi-storey car park 'if needs be' - this is a 10 minute walk and 0.6 miles away despite planning papers saying it is a 5 minute walk and 0.3 miles away.

Planning papers say: "Currently the site has no parking area. If recommended, the client can provide cycling bays for residents.

"Our clients would like to encourage more greener way of transport. As the site is located near town centre, there are regular bus services operating."

Planning papers also say the applicant would look to keep the 'heritage impact' of the site and just focus on converting the internal aspects of the building.

"Our client [Mr Putjatins] provides high quality accommodation for residents. He has previously worked on buildings within conservation areas and also on listed buildings and is aware of the importance of a building as such which has heritage meaning," the planning papers continue.

The site has had two previous planning applications approved for a scheme of five apartments but the works never went ahead.

Both the Co-op funeral parlour and Jeffrey-West and Co moved to new premises approximately one year ago, according to planning papers.

The building also used to be a three-storey shoe factory.