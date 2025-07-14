Plans unveiled to convert former Northampton factory into 19 flats with £200k rental income – as children’s home plans scrapped

The former Victorian factory at 64–72 Roe Road, Abington, will no longer be used as supported accommodation for vulnerable children and young adults, after the developer, Mr Insha Syed, applied to convert the site into “high-quality” private residential flats instead.

Plans to house vulnerable children in a refurbished former factory in Northampton have been scrapped – as the developer opts to prioritise private rents instead, with an estimated income of £200k a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Victorian factory at 64–72 Roe Road, Abington, will no longer be used as supported accommodation for vulnerable children and young adults, after the developer, Mr Insha Syed, applied to convert the site into ‘high-quality’ private residential flats instead.

The site was previously granted planning permission in September 2022 to be turned into supported living accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the developer now says the revised plans ‘acknowledge evolving housing needs’.

In the new application, the developer said: “The applicant now seeks to adapt the property to meet evolving housing needs by repurposing it for residential flats for the general public. This change aligns with Northampton’s growing demand for self-contained urban housing, providing high-quality accommodation for working professionals, families, and individuals.”

Responding to past concerns about the use of the building for vulnerable children, the developer added that the change also ‘addresses prior community concerns’.

The new scheme includes 19 one- and two-bedroom flats, all of which ‘fully comply with Nationally Described Space Standards’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, a four-storey Victorian factory, has already undergone major refurbishment.

The developer said they have ‘made significant investments to redevelop the property, transforming it from its former industrial use into a modern residential facility that meets contemporary housing standards’.

They added: “The development retains the building’s as-built condition, requiring no structural changes, while repurposing the internal layout to provide high-quality self-contained flats.”

The new plans include just seven parking spaces, alongside bicycle storage for 20 bikes and a dedicated refuse area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The limited parking provision, according to the application, ‘complies with Northamptonshire Parking Standards, ensuring convenient and sustainable access for residents’.

The going rate for a one-bedroom flat in Abington is around £850 – £1,000 per month, according to property website Rightmove, meaning the landlord could expect to generate around £16,000 per month – or approximately £200,000 a year – in rental income.

A target decision date has been set by West Northamptonshire Council for September 5.