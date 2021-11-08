Plans have been unveiled to convert a former care home in Northampton into a refuge for vulnerable women.

First Alliance Housing (FAH) has submitted proposals to convert a former care home in Northampton into a hostel that can cater for up to 27 women.

The property would be operated and managed by a national charity, which provides essential housing to women fleeing domestic violence, according to the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hostel would provide a safe haven for women fleeing domestic abuse. (File picture).

The housing group said in planning papers: "The numbers of women fleeing domestic violence has increased exponentially in recent years and provision of accommodation of this nature is in great need.

"The charity provides essential support and aid to women who have not only suffered from continuous abuse, but who have also been without a safe place to live as a result of their abusive home life.

"This scheme will provide a long standing safe haven for the most vulnerable women within society.

"The nature of this proposal will bring significant social benefits in terms of those it serves and the issues it addresses."

The applicant added: "The charity has agreed lease terms to manage and maintain the property for the next 25 years.

"Furthermore, they will be supported by a national intensive housing service provider; who currently operate in over 60 local authorities."

Residents at the hostel will be referred to the charity on a case by case basis and will remain in the property until they are able to move into a more independent accommodation, also provided by the charity, according to planning papers.

"The shared nature of the accommodation is conducive to providing a vital communal support network, where residents can assist one another as well as being aided by professional support resources," the applicant added.

In terms of parking, minimal space is required as the tenants will not have access to cars. The car park will only be used for staff and occasional approved visitors, according to the plans.