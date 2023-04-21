Plans unveiled to convert empty garage in busy Northampton street into 'high-quality' flats for vulnerable adults

Plans have been unveiled to convert an empty former garage in Northampton into ‘high-quality’ homes for vulnerable adults.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northants Council (WNC) to convert the vacant Sheltune Auto Repairs garage in Kingsley Park Terrace, on the corner of Chaucer Street, into 15 one-bed new build apartments for vulnerable adults.

Planning papers say: “The proposed new build apartments within this scheme are to be provided by Hockley Developments, a specialist developer of high-quality homes to enable vulnerable adults to live as independently as possible, enhancing their quality of life in a way that will empower them to grow and thrive. Hockley Developments work with care providers, housing associations and local authorities, to deliver high quality accommodation for those in identified need.

The former Sheltune Auto Repairs garage in Kingsley could be converted into 15 flats for vulnerable adults

"In this case, the scheme will provide suitable amenity space and communal indoor space and staff quarters, alongside the self-contained apartment space to encourage independence.”

The applicant added: “We feel that the proposed design scheme is a welcome addition to the area and is clearly a significant improvement from the miss-matched garage appearance and provides a sustainable, varied housing development for assisted living needs by the council.”

West Northants Council Adult Social Care Department (ASCD) has outlined its support for the scheme.

An ASDC spokesman said: “The department wish to express its support with regard to the proposed development at Kingsley Park Terrace development.”

Here's an artist's impression of what the site could look like

The ASDC department went on to say: “We can confirm that we intend for this to be used as a supported living development and as such do not anticipate that the citizens who live there will have their own car/vehicle. The parking required for the development will be for staff members and visitors as well.”

The former garage had been running for a number of years before the owner called it a day in 2021, according to plans.

The site was put on the market in 2021 for £750,000 before it was snapped up by Hockey Developments at the end of 2022 for a reduced price.

WNC is yet to make a decision on the plans.