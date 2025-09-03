Plans unveiled to build solar farm on Northamptonshire land the size of 100 football pitches

Plans have been unveiled to build a huge solar farm on Northamptonshire land the size of 100 football pitches.

A planning application has been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for a new solar farm off the A361, at the western edge of Ashby St Ledgers, Northamptonshire.

The scheme, proposed by Elgin Energy EsCo Limited and supported by planning consultants Pegasus Group, would include solar panels, supporting infrastructure, and associated buildings. If approved, it would have a capacity of around 35 megawatts and generate electricity for a temporary period of 45 years.

The developer says the project would provide a significant boost for renewable energy, displacing more than 632,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime – the equivalent of taking over 9,000 cars off the road.

The site covers around 71.7 hectares and is currently used for agriculture, comprising four arable fields enclosed by hedgerows and trees. Daventry Road runs along the western boundary of the site.

The design has been developed with residents and stakeholders in mind, according to the developer. Public consultations helped shape the plans, with feedback taken into account on issues including the village’s historic character, previous flooding problems, and the Jurassic Way public footpath, which crosses the site. In the application, the applicant said: “A number of opportunities were provided for local residents and stakeholders to inform the proposals, ask questions, provide feedback, voice concerns and have discussions with the consultant team. We took onboard the key concerns raised regarding the historical character of Ashby St Ledgers, previous surface water flooding in the village, and the use of the Jurassic Way by residents.”

Construction is expected to take around 9 to 12 months, with the main period lasting approximately five months, and minor enabling and connection works taking place before and after. Construction vehicles would access the site via Daventry Road.

The applicant said: “The Proposed Development is a necessary step towards helping the UK Government to decarbonise the electricity system by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Furthermore, at a local level, it would help the Council achieve net zero across its area by 2045.”

The Reform-led council, which has recently scrapped its own net zero pledges, aims to make a decision on the planning application by 21 November 2025.