Plans unveiled to build 'much-needed' houses and community centre on green space in Northampton neighbourhood

Plans have been unveiled to build 14 bungalows and a community hall on green space in Northampton.

The proposals have been submitted by Northampton Partnership Homes to West Northamptonshire Council to build the homes in Montague Crescent, Rye Hill, which is just off of the Harlestone Road.

According to planning papers, the bungalows would be a mix of one and two-bed properties, and the community hall would have a two-bed flat on top of it.

This is what the homes could look like, according to an artist's impression

Helen Town, from NPH, said: “We have submitted plans to build 16 new homes in Montague Crescent. This development will provide 15 new wheelchair accessible bungalows, and a brand new community room with a flat above. We’re also proposing to add new parking spaces, and pavements to provide pedestrian access to the new homes.

"This development will provide much needed affordable, social housing to local families on the council’s housing register.”

The existing community centre would also be replaced with a brand new one, according to the documents.

Planning papers read: "The bungalow plan allows for independent living.

The yellow box is where the homes in Montague Crescent could be built