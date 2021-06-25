Plans unveiled to build four-storey, 'high quality' block of flats in Northampton
Parking would be underground, according to the plans
Plans have been unveiled to build a four-storey, 'high-quality' block of flats in Northampton
The proposals have been submitted by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to build the accommodation on land just off New South Bridge Road, near the university's Waterside campus.
The block of flats would include 29 one and two-bed homes arranged over all four floors.
Parking would be underground and accessed via the Trenery Way side.
Planning papers say: "In 2002 a detailed planning application for the wider site was granted consent. The consent granted in 2002 has been implemented and therefore there remains a valid extant planning permission on the land."
NPH has been contacted for comment about this application.
WNC was recently contacted about the high volume of flat plans for the town, which Chron readers have voiced their concerns about.
Councillor Adam Brown, who is the new WNC Member for Culture, Leisure and Housing, gave his view on the issue.
He said: "We have a responsibility to do what we can to ensure that a full range of housing needs are met.
“People tend to have different housing needs as they go through different stages of their lives.
"Young, single people or couples may often choose to live in the town centre, where they can easily access employment, culture and leisure facilities.
"Families need different housing, and as people get older they may have higher income and be able to afford to live in a house.
“It is a good sign, if people choose to live in town, and if developers consider that Northampton town centre is worth investing in.
"It shows that our ambitious regeneration plans are already working to attract investors and people who want to live, work and spend their leisure time in Northampton.”