Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled to build flats above an empty retail unit in one of Northampton’s busiest streets – but no proposals have been submitted to bring the shop back to life.

Proposals have been submitted to build eight residential flats above the former Shoezone site in the Drapery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the applicants, Briggs Hulland Ltd, the two-storey and single-storey elements to the rear of the property are currently used for storage and changing areas for the former retail unit and face onto a small courtyard and a driveway leading to College Street.

The floors above the former Shoezone could be turned into eight new flats - but no plans have been revealed to bring the retail unit back to life

Planning papers say the applicant is seeking consent for the conversion and second floor extension at the rear of 21-23 Drapery into eight flats with associated cycle parking and refuse storage, utilising the existing access arrangements from College Street to the rear.

The proposal does not provide any on-site parking, according to plans, and the plans do not state whether the ground floor retail part of the site will be brought back to life.

Shoezone moved from the Drapery to the Grosvenor Centre in April 2023, with the former Drapery store sitting vacant ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, applicants Briggs & Hulland Ltd were refused permission to convert the former Feathers pub in Rushden into new flats, shop units and offices.