Plans have been unveiled to build 60 homes on a field in Northampton.

The proposals were submitted by the Duncan Group to build the homes on land just off Towcester Road in Milton Malsor, near to the motocross track.

The development would comprise of a mix of house types, ranging from two-bed to five-bedroom properties and also apartments, according to the applicant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of what the development could look like.

Planning papers say that 30 percent of these homes would be earmarked as 'affordable' housing.

A children's play area would also be built on site.

Planning papers say: "The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which complements the qualities and character of this area of Northampton

"The site provides an excellent opportunity for a development which integrates well into the existing area.

The land is next to the motocross track in Milton Malsor.

"The site has no overriding environmental or physical constraints and provides the opportunity to establish a sustainable development which is both physically and visually well contained."

The application mentions the local infrastructure already in place which includes Tesco Extra Mereway, Abbeyfield School, the M1, the railway station and much more.

A new access point for cars would also be created and parking would consist of shared private drives.

To view the application, click here.