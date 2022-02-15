Plans unveiled to build 31 flats in busy Northampton town centre street with no parking

Plans have been unveiled to build 31 residential flats in a busy Northampton town centre street.

MSA Properties Ltd has submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council to build the flats above Poundstretcher - formerly Poundland - in Gold Street.

If plans are approved, the block would be comprised of 24 one-bedroom flats and seven studio apartments.

The space above the former Poundland store could be turned into 31 flats

Planning papers say: "It is proposed to retain the existing retail unit at ground floor level, and change the use of the upper first and second floors to residential apartments.

"The primary access to the apartments will be off Gold Street, with a secondary access provided to the rear of the building from St Katherines Street."

The office space above Poundstretcher has been vacant for some time, according to the plans.

"The upper floors represent disused brownfield space, in need of an alternative use that would ensure the long-term viability of the whole building and help maintain activity on Gold Street and the wider town centre," planning papers say.

There was no mention of car parking space within the plans, there would, however, be a storage unit for 31 bicycles.

Planning papers say: "Given its highly sustainable town centre location, close to the train and bus stations, and a variety of essential and non-essential amenities, there is no car parking proposed in this scheme."

According to WNC, the project would be classed as a 'major development' and the applicant is expected to contribute towards the NHS, education, open space and designate 35 percent of the new housing proposed to be ‘affordable’.

However, the applicant responded to WNC saying it would make a 'very small profit of £124,000, which is a 2.62 percent return on costs' and therefore it is 'not able to viably deliver affordable housing at the very least, and quite possibly not deliver the other contributions'.

Poundland closed its doors for good last March as the business did not extend its lease.

The landlord of the four-storey building has previously said they are willing to split the ground floor and upper floors and rent them independently, according to prop-search.