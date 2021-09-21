Plans unveiled to build 250 'high-quality' homes on former farm and greenbelt site in Northampton

Plans have been unveiled to build 250 'high-quality' homes on a greenbelt site in Northampton.

Proposals to build the properties on the former Milton Ham Farm, in Towcester Road, have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

The site covers nine hectares of land and is next to West Hunsbury and Ladybridge Park, and close to the village of Milton.

250 homes could be built on a greenbelt site between West Hunsbury and Milton

The applicant, CCH Milton Ham Ltd, said in the plans the homes would be a mix of two and three-storeys, with 35 per cent of the development allocated for affordable housing and no less than 10 per cent for disabled housing.

Planning papers say: "The proposal would deliver high-quality market and affordable housing which would respectively allow those who wish to upsize to stay in the village and those who are in housing need or in need of an affordable housing option within the borough to also remain.

"Based on the council’s current position in respect of the under supply of housing land, there are also considered to be benefits in addressing this shortfall through a development of this scale and nature."

The applicant added: "It is considered that any adverse impacts of this proposal would be significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the benefits of the scheme."

The applicant said that it would aim to deliver the housing estate within five years.

The plans also mention a potential for off-site provision of open space, sport and recreation facilities.