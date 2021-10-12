Plans unveiled to build 211-home housing estate in Northants town

Plans have been unveiled to build 211 homes on farm land in a Northants town.

Proposals have been submitted by Persimmon Homes to West Northamptonshire Council to build the homes on agricultural land south of Towcester, in Heathencote, which is close to Towcester Racecourse on the A5.

The homes would comprise of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses as well as bungalows and apartments, according to plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The farm land to the right of the map has been earmarked for 211 homes

The properties would be a mix of one, two, three and four-bed homes, with 84 of them being allocated as "affordable" housing.

Seventy per cent of the affordable homes would be "affordable rented", with the remaining 30 per cent being shared ownership, according to the plans.

Persimmon Homes said in its plans the affordable homes would be “tenure blind”, meaning they will be the same quality as the open market houses.

Persimmon Homes built Towcester Grange housing estate - which sits on the direct opposite side of the A5 to this newly proposed development in Heathencote - last year as part of a southern extension to the town.

Here's the layout of how the housing estate would be built

The Heathencote development would therefore have access to a new local centre shopping area, nursery, primary school and sports pitches on the Towcester Grange estate, according to the plans.

The southern side of the Heathencote development would run parallel to the Towcester Relief Road, which is a yet-to-be-built route aimed at alleviating traffic problems in Towcester.