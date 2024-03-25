Plans unveiled to build 160 homes on land the size of 10 football pitches next to large Northampton school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled to build 160 homes on land the size of 10 football pitches next to a large Northampton secondary school.

Proposals have been submitted to build the homes east of Wooldale Road and north of Caroline Chisholm School, in Wootton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant, Gallagher Developments Ltd and Barratt Development, says the development will be mostly two storey properties, with 35 per cent earmarked as ‘affordable’, and green space provision including a children’s play area.

Here's how the site would be laid out, according to the applicant

The applicant says they have received a total of 79 responses from the public giving feedback on the plans with the predominant concerns centred around access, parking, community facilities, flood risk, and amenity concerns.

Within the plans, the developer has responded to a list of concerns raised.

Lack of facilities for both new and existing residents

The applicant said: “The proposed development includes sufficient on-site open space to cater to various age groups. Given the scale of the development, there's no need for new schools or health facilities. Financial contributions are anticipated to address any impact effectively. Discussions with local NHS trusts have occurred, and plans for a Local Centre with shops and community facilities are now part of the wider masterplan.”

Overdevelopment in the area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant said: “The proposed development is considered appropriate, striking a balance between efficient land use, policy requirements, and necessary mitigation measures in this edge-of-settlement location.”

Building on a floodplain

The applicant said: “The site falls within Flood Zone 1, and the proposal includes a sustainable urban drainage system. Public concerns regarding drainage have been addressed, and the submitted plan is deemed appropriate.”

Increase in traffic and congestion on surrounding roads

The applicant said: “An evaluation of the proposal's impact and the planned highway improvements on the surrounding network has been conducted. It has been determined that the scheme will not pose an unacceptable risk to highway safety and that the residual cumulative impacts on the road network are not severe.”

Lack of consideration for residents in the surrounding area of the development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant said: “The development demonstrates awareness of existing residential properties nearby, especially regarding parking and access concerns as detailed below.”

Minimal access points and access onto a dangerous road

The applicant said: “The proposed access will utilise an existing point to the Caroline Chisholm School. Existing public rights of way will be enhanced, including an upgraded right of way to Wooldale Road, where feasible.”