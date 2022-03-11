Plans unveiled to build 14 new homes on land at popular Northampton golf club

Plans have been unveiled to build 14 new homes on land at a popular Northampton golf course.

Greenview Developments submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to build the homes on land at Kingsthorpe Golf Club in Kingsley Road.

Greenview Developments said in planning papers that the sale of the land would benefit Kingsthorpe Golf Club and the wider community.

The homes would be built on land at Kingsthorpe Golf Club and accessed by Greenview Drive

Planning papers say: "The site itself does not form part of the playing area associated with the golf course, with no fairways, greens or tees located on the application site.

"The loss of this site would not result in a direct impact upon the use of the golf course as a community sports facility.

"The money generated from this development will have a direct benefit to the users of the golf club given that such money will be largely invested into improving the existing community facility in order to benefit its members."

The houses would comprise of two three-bedroom properties and 12 four-bedroom properties, which would all be two-storeys, benefit from 'good-sized' rear gardens and have two parking spaces per home.

The access road to the homes would be via Greenview Drive, and that residents could use nearby amenities including Links View Local Centre as well as the Greenview Surgery and pharmacy.

Also, because the number of homes is under 15, the developer said it is not obligated under planning rules to build any 'affordable' homes.

Sally Beardsworth, Liberal Democrat councillor for Kingsthorpe South, said it was a shame developers use a 'get out of jail free card' to not build social housing.

The councillor said: "We desperately need housing as long as it's safe. It's unusual to have housing next to a golf course, it's always been a worry to me about getting hurt by stray golf balls and so on.

"It's also a shame that developers don't think of people who are in most need of accommodation. Social housing is so important and by only building 14 homes, the developer has used a get out of jail card for not building social housing, which is a shame.