Plans unveiled to build 11 flats above closed down coffee shop in Northampton town centre

Plans have been submitted to build 11 flats above a former coffee shop branch in Northampton town centre.

The applicant, Abdol Khalgh Hamidi, has submitted plans to build 11 flats above the former Caffe Nero shop and Styles of London in Abington Street.

In a design and access statement, the applicant said: "It is understood that the upper floors of the building have been vacant since 2009. This proposal involves the conversion of the first and second floors together with a roof extension to provide a total of eleven flats."

According to planning papers, the flats would comprise of nine one-bed apartments and two two-bed units.

Balconies would be provided for the third floor flats, access to the building would be via Dychurch Lane and there would be internal storage for nine bicycles.

Caffe Nero occupied the corner of Abington Street and Dychurch Lane for 15 years.

Signs appeared on the door in September 2020 telling customers the shop "had to close due to circumstances beyond our control."

The message from the Caffe Nero Northampton team said: "Sadly after 15 years, this Caffe Nero has had to close due to circumstances beyond our control.

"We have loved being here and would like to thank you for being a wonderful customer — it has always been a privilege to serve you."