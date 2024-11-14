Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been revealed for a major new solar farm on farmland the size of ten football pitches in Northamptonshire.

The proposed Crockwell Hill Solar Farm, a project from PS Renewables, would cover an area of 7.5 hectares – roughly the size of 10 football pitches – and produce up to six megawatts (MW) of green electricity, according to plans.

The solar farm is planned for one field of land to the northeast of Daventry, near the village of Welton and Watford Gap Services.

A PS renewables spokesman said: “The aim of the project is to generate clean renewable electricity in a sustainable manner and in so doing help the UK meet its targets for the uptake of renewable energy.”

Plans have been submitted to build a solar farm on a field next to Watford Gap Services

PS Renewables, a company with over a decade of experience in solar energy, has said that the site will feature up to 15,300 photovoltaic (PV) panels.

Alongside the panels, the development will include two inverter/transformer cabins, a control building, and two electrical buildings. The company has confirmed that the project is designed to generate electricity in a "sustainable manner."

The link from the solar farm to the grid will be underground, meaning there will be no need for large pylons or new overhead lines.

A spokesman said: "The cable will be operated and maintained by the Distribution Network Operator and does not form part of this planning application. Although the precise cable route has yet to be determined it will not pass through any areas of high landscape, ecological or archaeological sensitivity.”

The applicant proposes to build the farm on land within the highlighted red zone

The plans also detail that the farm will be surrounded by a two-metre high deer fence to balance security with visual impact. Sheep grazing will also take place around the panels, further helping to manage the land, according to plans.

Construction of the farm is expected to take around six months, with the workforce peaking at about 50 workers during the build.

Once operational, the solar farm will have a projected lifespan of 40 years, after which it will be decommissioned and all above-ground equipment removed, according to plans.

PS Renewables has committed to using locally sourced materials and hiring contractors from the area wherever possible. A spokesman said: "The contractor will use locally sourced materials and locally based contractors where possible to maximise the benefit to the local economy.”

The development is expected to cost around £15 million, according to PS Renewables.

The firm says it has sent out information leaflets to 457 properties in the surrounding area, in a bid to keep residents informed.

A decision on the planning application is expected by January 31, 2025. If approved, construction could begin later in the year.