Plans to unveiled to build 100 homes on land at precious Northampton woodlands

Developer set to submit plans to build 100 new homes on land at precious Northampton woodland.

Barwood Land has announced plans for a new housing development on land at Harlestone Firs.

The company, also known as Barwood Land, will soon submit an outline planning application for the scheme, which will deliver up to 100 homes, 40 per cent of which will be affordable, in line with council policies.

The "Dallington Gateway North" site is located on a field just off York Way, between recent housing developments and Harlestone Firs woodland.

Spanning five hectares, it is surrounded by woodland and existing homes, with Barwood Land describing it as an ‘ideal’ location for residential development.

The plans include several community-focused features, such as new pedestrian connections into Harlestone Firs, footpaths within the site, and a pedestrian crossing on York Way. These measures, according to the developer, aim to improve access for residents and visitors to enjoy the nearby woodland and recreational areas.

Additionally, the proposal includes a community building, which could house a café or small shop, and a car park for local use and visitors to Harlestone Firs.

According to the developer, half of the site will be dedicated to green spaces, including a new children’s play area.

An artist's impression of what the homes could look like

Barwood Land says it is committed to protecting the existing woodland and achieving a minimum of 10% biodiversity net gain. Long-term management plans will support nature conservation and green infrastructure.

A spokesperson for Barwood Land said the development would “round off the built-up area of Northampton, creating a high-quality gateway and transition into the surrounding woodland and rural areas.”

Residents can learn more about the plans by visiting the project website at www.dallingtongatewaynorth.co.uk.

Next to the site, 3,000 homes and the North West Relief Road are also currently being built.