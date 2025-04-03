Plans to transform how residents access Council services move forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northants residents to see faster, easier, and more flexible ways to access council services, with quicker responses, clearer information, and more choices for how they engage—whether online, via text, or in person.

West Northamptonshire Council is setting the stage for a new era of customer experience, following the approval of its Resident Access Strategy at Cabinet last night. This ambitious plan paves the way for smarter, more flexible, and more responsive services that put residents first.

Whether it’s requesting a service, updating personal details, or getting advice, residents need quick, convenient, and reliable ways to engage. The strategy envisions a future where finding information is effortless, questions are answered instantly, and help is available in the right way.

By embracing digital technology and improving traditional methods, the Council aims to cut wait times with a new SMS service that will direct people straight to the forms or information they need, reducing unnecessary delays. The webchat function will continue to be improved to offer real-time support online, guiding residents to solutions in seconds. People will also receive updates on processing times, so they always know what to expect, while step-by-step video guides will make navigating services simple and stress-free.

Council’s commitment to accessibility remains at the heart of the strategy. Information will be made clearer, simpler, and available in multiple formats, including translated materials, read-aloud features, and Easy Read content. Whether someone prefers in-person support or digital solutions, they will have a choice in how they engage.

This vision has been shaped by extensive engagement with residents over the past three years. Conversations in contact centres, community hubs, libraries, and Welcoming Spaces, along with feedback from public consultations, have provided invaluable insight into what people want and need. Now, those insights are driving real change.

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson said:

“This is an exciting step forward in how we support our residents. We are committed to making our services faster, easier to use, and more accessible to everyone. Whether online or face-to-face, our focus is on making sure residents get the help they need, when they need it, with the aim of improving day-to-day interactions and creating a stronger, more connected relationship with our communities.”

The Resident Access Strategy forms a key part of the One West Northamptonshire Plan, reinforcing the Council’s ambition to deliver high-quality, efficient, and inclusive services for all. To find out more visit our website.