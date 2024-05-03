Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled to part demolish and convert a vacant Grade II listed former mental health unit in Northampton into 30 flats.

Proposals to convert Spring Hill House, in Cliftonville, opposite Northampton General Hospital’s accident and emergency department, are set to be approved at a West Northants Council (WNC) planning committee meeting on Thursday (May 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant, LG Properties Limited, says it will bring the empty building into a ‘much-needed use providing smaller residential units in a sustainable location’.

Spring Hill House

The properties would consist of 23 one-bedroom flats (including 17 described as studio flats) and seven two-bedroom flats, according to plans. It is anticipated that many future residents would be employed at the hospital, according to WNC.

Some flats may ‘lack natural light or outlook’, according to plans, ‘but it is considered that an acceptable standard would be provided’.

The development will include the part demolition of the existing link between the former villa and the extension, as well as the removal of part of the extension and walls, according to plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WNC planning officer said: “The proposal will bring the building back into use, creating 30 new dwellings, thereby contributing significantly to the council's five-year housing land supply.

The property has been sat vacant for years

“In this case, it is considered that the conversion to flats would represent the optimum viable use of the listed building. There is no realistic prospect of it reverting to a single dwelling nor being used as offices.

“Overall, it is considered that whilst there would be harm to the listed building, this would be less than substantial.”

Northampton Town Council says it has no objections. A town council spokeswoman said: “It would be welcomed as it will assist in expanding the housing supply of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in close proximity to the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 38 parking spaces would be provided for the 30 flats, which falls below the adopted standard requiring 67 spaces, according to plans.

The WNC planning officer said: “However, the site is in a sustainable location, relatively close to the town centre, which means residents may not heavily rely on private transport. Additionally, given the proximity to the general hospital, it is anticipated that many future residents would be employed there. Furthermore, due to restrictions on on-street parking near the hospital, it is unlikely that the proposal would result in inappropriate parking in the surrounding streets.”